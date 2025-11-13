403
Netherlands Sends Delegation to Beijing for Talks on Nexperia
(MENAFN) The Dutch government is escalating diplomatic efforts to solidify progress on semiconductor exports, dispatching a high-level mission to Beijing early next week, according to Economic Affairs Minister Vincent Karremans on Thursday.
The delegation will build on China's recent relaxation of export licensing controls affecting Nexperia, the Nijmegen-based chipmaker whose supply constraints have reverberated across European and global industrial supply chains. Karremans characterized the policy shift as a significant development for Dutch economic interests.
"I welcome China's recent relaxation of its strict licensing conditions placed on Nexperia's legacy semiconductors," Karremans said in a statement, underscoring relief over Beijing's move to ease restrictions that had previously disrupted European access to critical components.
The minister stressed the urgency of verification processes now underway. The Dutch government, working alongside European and international counterparts, is "closely monitoring the situation" to confirm that shipments to Europe and beyond are genuinely resuming and reaching their intended destinations.
Supply chain stability emerged as a central concern in Karremans's framing of the talks. "Predictable security of supply of these essential chips and mutual dependence is crucial for our industry and supply chains globally," he said, articulating the interconnected nature of modern manufacturing networks dependent on semiconductor availability.
Karremans signaled optimism about Beijing's willingness to engage constructively. The Netherlands maintains strong commitment to diplomatic channels with China, which has demonstrated "openness for furthering our close engagement, including in-person," he noted—a clear green light for sustained negotiations.
"Early next week, a senior official delegation from my ministry will travel to Beijing to continue our efforts to find a mutually agreeable solution," Karremans said, confirming the high-stakes visit designed to lock in long-term supply arrangements.
The moment reflects mounting pressure surrounding Nexperia's operations in China. Export licensing requirements have constrained the company's ability to ship legacy semiconductors—foundational components powering everything from automotive systems to industrial machinery—threatening European manufacturers' production continuity.
