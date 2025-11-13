Countrywide Rental Boosts Safety Standards With Temporary Fencing Expansion In Adger

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2025 8:28 pm - Countrywide Rental is boosting construction site safety in Adger, Alabama with an expansion of its temporary fencing services, ensuring stronger security, better organization, and safer project environments for local builders.

Adger, Alabama (12-11-2025)- Countrywide Rental is pleased to announce the expansion of its temporary fencing services across Adger, Alabama, marking another step forward in enhancing construction site safety and community event management. The company's initiative aims to provide stronger, more reliable, and easily accessible fencing solutions for construction professionals, developers, and event organizers throughout the region.

As construction activity continues to rise in Adger, maintaining secure and well-organized job sites has become a top priority for builders. Countrywide Rental's expanded fencing network offers contractors the tools they need to control access, prevent hazards, and comply with safety regulations. Whether it's for a large-scale infrastructure project or a local event, the company's fences help maintain order and protect both workers and the public.

“Our mission is to make every worksite safer and more efficient,” said a Countrywide Rental spokesperson.“By expanding our fence rental availability in Adger, we're helping local construction teams reduce risks, manage space effectively, and complete their projects with confidence.”

Countrywide Rental's temporary fencing options are designed with durability, flexibility, and safety in mind. These high-quality fences can be customized to fit any site layout and are ideal for a wide range of applications, including:

.Construction Sites: Secure perimeters to protect workers and equipment.

.Public Events: Manage crowds and ensure smooth event flow.

.Emergency or Utility Work: Create safe, controlled areas for short-term projects.

In addition to offering quick delivery, professional installation, and responsive support, Countrywide Rental continues to invest in innovation and customer satisfaction. The company's commitment to expanding its service network across Alabama ensures that clients in Adger and surrounding areas have access to the best fencing solutions available - when and where they need them.

“Safety is the foundation of every successful project,” the spokesperson added.“Our fencing expansion reflects our dedication to supporting Adger's growing infrastructure and helping build a safer, stronger community.”

About Countrywide Rental

Countrywide Rental is a nationwide leader in temporary fencing, portable restrooms, and dumpster rentals, serving construction, event, and industrial clients with reliable site solutions. Known for its commitment to safety, cleanliness, and professionalism, Countrywide Rental delivers top-quality products and services tailored to each client's unique project needs.

Contact:

Countrywide Rental

Phone: (888) 657-2586

Email:...

Website: