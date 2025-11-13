Orthopediatrics Corp. Expands Specialty Bracing Portfolio With Two New Product Launches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the expansion of its OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing (“OPSB”) portfolio with two new products launches, the PediHipTM Rigid Brace and PediHipTM Modular Abduction Systems. The company now has 31 systems within its OPSB division.

Developed in collaboration with globally recognized pediatric hip experts, the PediHipTM Rigid Brace and PediHipTM Modular Abduction System are intended for the treatment of Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH) and post-operative stabilization in pediatric patients ages three years and younger. These two new products will greatly enhance the current options to treat this condition, ultimately benefiting the patient and parent.

Joe Hauser, OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing division President, commented,“We have been focused on organic new product development and are thrilled to announce these two new launches as we continue to strengthen our OPSB portfolio. The PediHipTM portfolio showcases our commitment to partnering with providers to advance care for children. In combination with the Trauma & Deformity portfolio, including the newly launched 3P Hip System, OrthoPediatrics can now provide treatment solutions for the entire pediatric hip care continuum.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 85 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit .

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

...

415-937-5406