Director: KRISP - KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, University of KwaZulu-Natal

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Prof. Tulio de Oliveira is a bioinformatician that has first moved to South Africa in 1997. He has received his BSc at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Brazil and MSc/PhD at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, UKZN, South Africa. He has been awarded two prestigious fellowships, an European Commission Marie Curie Research Fellow at the University of Oxford, U.K. from 2004 to 2006 (which was selected as one of top 20 inspiring researcher fellows in Europe) and a U.K. Royal Society Newton Advanced Fellowship at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute in Cambridgeshire and University of Edinburgh from 2015-2019. He was the Director of the Genomics Program at the Wellcome Trust Africa Centre for Health and Population Studies in South Africa and an Affiliate Senior Lecturer at the Division of Infection and Immunity at the University College London (UCL) from 2009 to 2015. In 2015, he became a Professor at UKZN and in 2017, founded KRISP and in 2018, he became an Associate Professor on Global Health at the University of Washington, Seattle, USA. Prof. de Oliveira has worked for over 20 years with viral outbreaks, including HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Chikungunya, Dengue, SARS-CoV-2, Zika and Yellow Fever Virus. Prof. de Oliveira has more than 150 publications, with many of them in, the top scientific journals, Nature, Science and Lancet.

KRISP boasts state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and scientific expertise and capacity not commonly found in Africa. This places our multidisciplinary team in the ideal position of being able to play a critical role in supporting the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic

–present Director: KRISP - KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Experience