Delhi HC Junks PIL Seeking Fair Probe Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters In UP

'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row: Bareilly on High Alert, Internet Suspended

New Delhi- The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a free and fair investigation in cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over“I Love Muhammad” posters, saying the plea was“highly misconceived”.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that the high court sitting in Delhi cannot pass directions as sought by the petitioner in relation to first information reports (FIRs) registered in other states.

The PIL was filed by Shujaat Ali, a representative of Raza Academy and the national president of Muslim Students Organisation of India (MSO), accusing the police in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand of lodging false and communal FIRs that criminalise peaceful religious expression of a minority group.

The posters were put up during processions organised on Milad-un-Nabi, commemorating both the birth and passing of the Prophet.

The FIRs relate to certain occurrences which are said to have taken place at the time of procession.

The court noted that all the three FIRs, mentioned in the petition, are registered outside Delhi and in terms of law, they are to be investigated by the investigating authorities of the police station concerned unless any special agency is appointed to investigate the allegations.