403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IIT Bombay Unveils First Make-In-India Quantum Diamond Microscope For Advanced Magnetic Imaging
(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Nov 12 (KNN) Researchers at IIT Bombay have developed the country's first indigenously built Quantum Diamond Microscope (QDM) for dynamic magnetic field imaging, to advance India's quantum technology ecosystem.
The breakthrough, achieved under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), marks India's first patent in this domain.
The development was announced at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025) in the presence of senior science and technology leaders, including Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and other top government officials.
The QDM, developed by the P-Quest Group led by Professor Kasturi Saha at IIT Bombay, is based on nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in diamond atomic-scale defects formed by a nitrogen atom next to a missing carbon atom.
These NV centers maintain quantum coherence even at room temperature, allowing extremely sensitive detection of magnetic, electric, and thermal fields.
By using spin-dependent fluorescence and optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR), the QDM can optically read local magnetic fields with high spatial precision.
The instrument enables widefield, three-dimensional magnetic imaging at the nanoscale, offering a non-destructive approach to visualising internal magnetic activity in materials and devices.
The technology holds promising applications in neuroscience, materials research, and semiconductor diagnostics, particularly for imaging multilayered circuits and encapsulated chips in advanced electronics.
It can potentially aid in mapping magnetic fields in 3D chip architectures, batteries, and cryogenic processors areas where conventional diagnostic tools face limitations.
Aligned with the objectives of the National Quantum Mission, the IIT Bombay team plans to integrate QDM technology with AI and machine learning-based computational imaging.
This integration is expected to expand its use to biological imaging, geological magnetisation studies, and high-precision quantum sensing applications, strengthening India's position in emerging quantum technologies.
(KNN Bureau)
The breakthrough, achieved under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), marks India's first patent in this domain.
The development was announced at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025) in the presence of senior science and technology leaders, including Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and other top government officials.
The QDM, developed by the P-Quest Group led by Professor Kasturi Saha at IIT Bombay, is based on nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in diamond atomic-scale defects formed by a nitrogen atom next to a missing carbon atom.
These NV centers maintain quantum coherence even at room temperature, allowing extremely sensitive detection of magnetic, electric, and thermal fields.
By using spin-dependent fluorescence and optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR), the QDM can optically read local magnetic fields with high spatial precision.
The instrument enables widefield, three-dimensional magnetic imaging at the nanoscale, offering a non-destructive approach to visualising internal magnetic activity in materials and devices.
The technology holds promising applications in neuroscience, materials research, and semiconductor diagnostics, particularly for imaging multilayered circuits and encapsulated chips in advanced electronics.
It can potentially aid in mapping magnetic fields in 3D chip architectures, batteries, and cryogenic processors areas where conventional diagnostic tools face limitations.
Aligned with the objectives of the National Quantum Mission, the IIT Bombay team plans to integrate QDM technology with AI and machine learning-based computational imaging.
This integration is expected to expand its use to biological imaging, geological magnetisation studies, and high-precision quantum sensing applications, strengthening India's position in emerging quantum technologies.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment