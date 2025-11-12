Bhutanese Citizens Line 45-Km Route With Flags, Cheers For PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Paro-Thimphu, Nov 12 (IANS) Thousands of Bhutanese people, from schoolchildren to elders, stood shoulder-to-shoulder along the entire 45-kilometre stretch from Paro International Airport to Thimphu, creating a living corridor of warmth for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Waving Indian and Bhutanese flags, they clapped, cheered, and showered flower petals as the motorcade passed, turning the scenic mountain road into a ribbon of celebration.

Youth groups formed human chains at key points, holding banners that read“Welcome to Devbhoomi's Friend” and“India-Bhutan Forever.”

In villages en route, families set up makeshift welcome arches adorned with marigolds and prayer flags. Traditional Bhutanese dancers performed brief folk routines at roadside halts, while monks chanted prayers for the visitor's well-being.

Local school bands played both national anthems, and residents offered khadar scarves and butter tea to the convoy staff.

At the airport, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay personally received PM Modi with a red-carpet ceremonial welcome. The tarmac was lined with honour guards in traditional gho and kira, and a 21-gun salute echoed across the valley. Children presented bouquets, and a cultural troupe performed the auspicious Tashi Lebey dance.

The spontaneous public turnout reflected deep grassroots affection, with many travelling hours from remote dzongkhags to catch a glimpse. Social media buzzed with videos of the“human welcome chain,” trending as #ModiInBhutan.

Later, PM Modi joined celebrations for the 70th birth anniversary of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the Global Peace Prayer Festival. He met the King and the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, reaffirming India's support for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan and the Gelephu Mindfulness City vision.

The leaders inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, exchanged MoUs in renewable energy, health, and mental wellness, and announced a Rs 4000-crore Line of Credit.

An Immigration Check Post at Hatisar, Assam, was pledged to boost connectivity. The visit, aligned with India's Neighbourhood First policy, concluded with prayers before the Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha, symbolising shared spiritual bonds and a strengthened partnership.