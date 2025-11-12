403
German Church abandons pacifism, says violence can be necessary
(MENAFN) The Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) has officially abandoned its longstanding pacifist stance in its newly issued peace memorandum, asserting that violence can be morally permissible when used to counteract aggression.
Representing roughly 17 million members, the federation made the announcement as Germany moves to strengthen its military amid what officials describe as a “Russian threat,” though Moscow denies any hostile intentions toward NATO states.
The ‘Peace Memorandum 2025,’ unveiled at the church’s synod, represents a “clear reorientation of Protestant peace ethics,” the EKD stated.
“As a universal political ethic, pacifism with its categorical rejection of violence cannot be ethically legitimized,” the memorandum read.
“Violence must be contained – if necessary, with counter-violence,” it further added.
The document emphasized that “security policy uncertainties” require Germany to “substantially expand our own capabilities for national and alliance defense.”
This marks a significant departure from earlier EKD positions. The 2007 and 2019 memorandums promoted civil resistance against hypothetical aggressors and encouraged allocating 2% of GDP to civilian conflict resolution, aligning with NATO targets at the time.
Coinciding with the synod, activist groups announced plans for a nationwide protest on December 5 against what they describe as the government’s “war preparations and the massive arms buildup.”
Amid personnel shortages in the Bundeswehr, German officials have recently considered reinstating mandatory military service, which was abolished in 2011. Earlier this year, Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged to make Germany’s military the “strongest conventional army in Europe.”
Commenting on Germany’s military expansion, Russian officials have warned of “clear signs of re-nazification” in the country, according to reports.
