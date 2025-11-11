MENAFN - GetNews) "Wellis Hot Tub"As the wellness market hits $7.4 trillion by 2025, consumers grab early holiday deals on home spas for stress relief and health benefits, with North Carolina's Epic Hot Tubs leading the trend in smart, affordable self-care.

As the global wellness economy barrels toward $7.4 trillion by 2025, up from $6.3 trillion in 2023, everyday folks are jumping on Black Friday sales early to score home spa gear that promises stress relief and better health amid busy lives. With 75% of Americans reporting stress-related symptoms in the last month, consumer interest in self-care items like hot tubs and swim spas is surging, and surveys show nearly half of U.S. adults frequently feel stressed, up 16 percentage points over the past two decades.

Shoppers aren't waiting around anymore; pre-season Black Friday participation hit 38% among holiday shoppers in 2024, reflecting a growing trend to snag deals ahead of the rush. The hot tub market, projected to reach $5.12 billion in 2025 and grow to $6.21 billion by 2030 at a 3.94% annual rate, is booming thanks to demand for hydrotherapy that eases muscle pain, improves sleep quality, and supports heart health by lowering blood pressure.

In North Carolina, for example, the state's largest hot tub dealer, Epic Hot Tubs, has already kicked off its Black Friday & Cyber Monday event and are reporting that consumers are flocking to take advantage. "It's smart shopping in action-we've noticed a steady increase in interest over the last few years especially around the holidays," says Jordan Rash, from Epic Hot Tubs. "Our customers are turning to these spas for everyday stress relief, faster muscle recovery after workouts, and creating quality family bonding time in their backyards. I expect this trend to keep growing as more people prioritize affordable, at-home wellness solutions amid rising living costs."

This movement reflects a wider evolution: as economic pressures mount, consumers are focusing on practical home wellness upgrades, and those opting for early deals-like the ones drawing crowds at places such as Epic Hot Tubs-are enjoying meaningful, long-term benefits without the last-minute hassle.