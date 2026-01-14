Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy Sparks Growth In Electricity Output For 2025
In the past year, the company achieved its highest production levels in the last two decades, securing a 33% share of Kazakhstan's electricity market.
Thermal energy production during this period amounted to 7.2 million Gcal, marking a 6% increase compared to 2024.
In coal production, Bogatyr Coal LLP reported a 6% rise, reaching 45.3 million tons in 2024. Correspondingly, coal sales saw a 3% growth, totaling 44.3 million tons.
Electricity transmission by Alatau Zharyk Company JSC (AZK) reached 9.9 billion kWh, reflecting a 7% increase from 2024. Furthermore, retail electricity sales by AZK's subsidiary, Energosbyt, rose by 10%, amounting to 9.6 billion kWh.
Samruk-Energy, part of the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, manages assets in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as coal mining. Its group of companies includes: Alatau Zharyk Company JSC, ALES JSC, Ekibastuz GRES-2 JSC, Kyzylorda Energy Ltd, Qazaq Green Power PLC, Bogatyr Coal LLP, Energy Solutions Center LLP, Ereymentau Wind Power LLP, Kokshetau CHPP LLP, Oskemen Energy LLP, Semey Energy LLP, and Ekibastuz GRES-1 LLP.
