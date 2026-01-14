Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy Sparks Growth In Electricity Output For 2025

Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy Sparks Growth In Electricity Output For 2025


2026-01-14 10:03:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 15. Subsidiaries of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy produced 40.4 billion kWh of energy in 2025, which is 2% increase compared to 2024, Trend reports via the company.

In the past year, the company achieved its highest production levels in the last two decades, securing a 33% share of Kazakhstan's electricity market.

Thermal energy production during this period amounted to 7.2 million Gcal, marking a 6% increase compared to 2024.

In coal production, Bogatyr Coal LLP reported a 6% rise, reaching 45.3 million tons in 2024. Correspondingly, coal sales saw a 3% growth, totaling 44.3 million tons.

Electricity transmission by Alatau Zharyk Company JSC (AZK) reached 9.9 billion kWh, reflecting a 7% increase from 2024. Furthermore, retail electricity sales by AZK's subsidiary, Energosbyt, rose by 10%, amounting to 9.6 billion kWh.

Samruk-Energy, part of the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, manages assets in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as coal mining. Its group of companies includes: Alatau Zharyk Company JSC, ALES JSC, Ekibastuz GRES-2 JSC, Kyzylorda Energy Ltd, Qazaq Green Power PLC, Bogatyr Coal LLP, Energy Solutions Center LLP, Ereymentau Wind Power LLP, Kokshetau CHPP LLP, Oskemen Energy LLP, Semey Energy LLP, and Ekibastuz GRES-1 LLP.

MENAFN14012026000187011040ID1110601139



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search