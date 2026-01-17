403
UK Deputy Premier David Lammy Visits Kyiv
(MENAFN) British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, on Friday to participate in a forum commemorating the first anniversary of a 100-year partnership agreement between the two nations.
Lammy’s visit was confirmed by Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who greeted the deputy premier and described his trip as “another testament to the intensive cooperation” between London and Kyiv.
“Today, we will jointly host the Centennial Partnership Forum and discuss the specific content of future cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom,” Zaluzhnyi shared on Telegram, highlighting areas such as the economy, reconstruction, and education.
Emphasizing a “special emphasis on security,” Zaluzhnyi expressed gratitude to the UK for its support and proactive role in safeguarding Ukraine’s interests.
Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated on social media platform X that he and Lammy inaugurated the 100-Year Partnership Forum, which he said reaffirmed their "true strategic partnership based on shared values, security, and a joint vision for a secure Europe."
During the visit, Lammy also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy noted that they discussed Russian airstrikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and explored "ways to strengthen protection against them."
"We are grateful for the UK’s decision to provide an energy support package for Ukraine right now, when it is most needed," Zelenskyy added on X.
