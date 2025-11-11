403
UK Jobless Rate Climbs Between July, September
(MENAFN) The level of unemployment in the United Kingdom increased to 5% during the July–September timeframe, exceeding what market analysts had anticipated.
According to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday, the jobless rate among individuals aged 16 and above rose from 4.8% in the preceding quarter.
As of September, the number of people without work reached approximately 1.8 million.
For comparison, the unemployment rate stood at 4.3% during the same July–September period last year.
In contrast, the rate of employment declined slightly to 75%, representing 34.2 million individuals — a decrease of 0.2 percentage points over the same duration.
