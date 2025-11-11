Nebius Retail Traders Brace For Q3 Report After Stock's 300% Rally This Year Retail Cautious After Coreweave Warning



According to Fiscal consensus, Nebius is expected to report a loss per share of $0.52 and revenue of $155.73 million for the third quarter.

The company inked a $17.4 billion deal with Microsoft in September to provide dedicated data center capacity. Following the deal, Northland analysts added Nebius stock to the "Top Pick" group.

Dutch artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company Nebius Group N.V.'s (NBIS) stock saw a pick-up in retail chatter on the Stocktwits platform ahead of its quarterly results.

In Tuesday's early premarket, Nebius stock slipped about 1%.

Nebius Retail's Cautiously Optimistic

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nebius stock was 'neutral' as of early Tuesday, but the message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

NBIS sentiment and message volume as of 5 a.m. ET, Nov. 11

Retail users of the platform expressed apprehension after a guidance cut from peer CoreWeave (CRWV) on Monday.“Just can't see what they can say that will get it to pop much. Gonna have to be perfect execution and surprisingly high guidance,” they said.“This team is conservative. They won't do that IMHO.”

Another user, who identified themselves as a bull, said they would buy any post-earnings dip but hoped that the stock would gap up on a potential double beat.

What Analysts Expect From Nebius' Q3 Print

On Monday, CICC analysts initiated Nebius with an 'Outperform' rating and a $143 price target, the Fly reported.

Much of the company's stock gain reflected optimism over the $17.4 billion deal Nebius announced with Microsoft in early September. Under the agreement, Nebius would provide Microsoft with dedicated capacity from its new data center in Vineland, New Jersey.

Following the deal, Northland analysts stated that the announced terms will likely result in approximately $3.5 billion of average recurring revenue (ARR) when the full run rate is achieved, according to Fly. This compares to the midpoint $1 billion ARR guidance for calendar year 2025. The firm maintained an 'Outperform' rating on Nebius shares and raised the firm's price target to $206 from $77. It also elevated the stock to the analyst's "Top Pick” status.

During the quarter, the company unveiled Nebius Token Factory. This production inference platform enables vertical AI companies and digital enterprises to deploy and optimize open-source and custom models at scale and with enterprise-grade reliability and control.

Nebius' stock has gained nearly 300% this year.

