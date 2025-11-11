Ukraine Hits Saratov Oil Refinery, Feodosia Terminal, And Key Targets In Occupied Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“In order to degrade the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, during the night of November 11, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia's Saratov region. The facility produces more than 20 types of petroleum products - gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, and more. It is used to meet the needs of the Russian invading army,” the report says.

A series of explosions was recorded, followed by a massive fire at the target area. The results of the strike are being clarified.

The 'Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal' JSC in occupied Feodosia was also hit - a key hub for supplying fuel and lubricants by sea to the Crimean Peninsula and the temporarily occupied territories in southern Ukraine. Impacts on storage tanks at the facility were confirmed. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

In addition, strikes were carried out on a logistics warehouse of the Russian invading forces in Donetsk and a personnel cluster near Ocheretyne in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region. Attack UAVs reached their target areas. Results are being clarified.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian invading forces and force Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

As reported earlier, the General Staff confirmed a strike on an oil-processing facility in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

