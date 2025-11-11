403
JHCO is ready to send massive humanitarian aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) confirmed that its warehouses currently hold 10,000 truckloads of humanitarian and food aid prepared for immediate delivery to Gaza.
JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli said that the King Hussein Bridge remains closed on the Gaza side following a recent incident at the crossing but expressed optimism that it would reopen soon. He added that the organisation has used the suspension period to coordinate with UN partners to secure sufficient quantities of aid and stands ready to resume deliveries once the crossing is operational.
Shibli detailed that JHCO continues its humanitarian work through food parcel distribution, hot meal initiatives, and clean water provision, ensuring aid reaches those most in need despite logistical challenges.
Jordan has also established multiple field hospitals in Gaza: one in the north set up in 2009 after the 2008 conflict, another in Khan Younis in the south inaugurated in November 2023 during the ongoing Israeli military campaign, and a facility in Nablus opened later that month.
In partnership with the World Central Kitchen, Jordan deployed a mobile bakery in Gaza capable of producing 3,500 loaves of bread per hour. Other initiatives include the land bridge for aid delivery, the Restoring Hope Initiative providing prosthetics for amputees, and the evacuation of critical cases to Jordanian hospitals.
Shibli emphasized that JHCO is fully prepared to continue its support and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza efficiently once the bridge reopens.
