Putin, Tokayev to Explore Full Spectrum of Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow to deliberate on all facets of bilateral relations, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday.
“Our trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan is multifaceted, covering virtually every possible area of cooperation. Therefore, all areas of cooperation will be discussed in detail without fail. They are all mutually beneficial,” stated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a press briefing in Moscow, as reported by a news agency.
Peskov made these comments in response to inquiries about whether discussions between Putin and Tokayev would include oil and gas collaboration, particularly in light of recent US sanctions targeting Russian energy firms Rosneft and Lukoil.
The sanctions, imposed by the United States last month, were a consequence of Moscow’s “lack of serious commitment” to advancing a peace process aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.
Peskov added that additional subjects will feature on the agenda, highlighting ongoing trilateral gas initiatives that involve Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
“Natural gas supplies are very important. President Putin attaches great importance to this trilateral cooperation,” Peskov explained when asked if the two leaders would discuss oil and gas collaboration.
Earlier, the Kremlin revealed that Tokayev is scheduled for a state visit to Moscow on Nov. 11-12 at Putin’s invitation.
During this visit, the two leaders are expected to conduct talks and jointly participate in an interregional cooperation forum in Kazakhstan via videoconference.
