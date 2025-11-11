403
Armed Group Kidnap, Kill Malian TikTok Star
(MENAFN) A popular Malian TikTok influencer was abducted and executed in public by militants allegedly tied to an al-Qaeda-linked faction, according to media reports Monday.
Mariam Cisse, a woman in her 20s with over 95,000 TikTok followers, was reportedly killed by fighters connected to the JNIM insurgent network, media said.
Cisse was livestreaming from a market in her hometown of Tonka, northern Timbuktu, on Thursday when armed men seized her, accusing her of spying for the Malian army. She was executed by gunfire the following day, witnesses told reporters.
In earlier clips, Cisse frequently wore a military uniform and used patriotic slogans such as “Vive Mali” (Long Live Mali).
On Sunday, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf voiced alarm at the “rapid deterioration of the security situation” in Mali and across the Sahel, where “terrorist groups have imposed blockades, disrupted access to essential supplies and severely worsened humanitarian conditions for civilian populations.”
Youssouf denounced the “deliberate attacks against innocent civilians” that have caused “unacceptable loss of lives and heightened instability,” pledging that the African Union stands ready “to support Mali as well as all Sahel countries during this particularly challenging period.”
Mali has endured chronic instability since 2012, marked by insurgent violence and clashes with separatist groups in the north.
Five armed movements recently announced a merger under the new Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), advocating independence for northern regions. The coalition includes the High Council for the Unity of Azawad (HCUA), the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA), and rebel elements of the Azawad Arab Movement (MAA) and Imghad Tuareg Self-Defense Group and Allies (GATIA).
These groups—alongside JNIM and the Macina Liberation Front (FLM)—are listed as terrorist organizations by the Malian government.
Meanwhile, the country faces mounting fuel shortages as armed factions block key supply routes to the capital, Bamako. Universities and colleges there have suspended classes, citing an inability for students and faculty to reach campuses due to the crisis.
