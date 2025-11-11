403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNHCR Warns Refugees Face Harsh Winter
(MENAFN) As frigid weather descends, millions of refugees and internally displaced individuals are entering winter "with much less than in previous years," the UN refugee agency cautioned on Tuesday as it launched its global winter initiative.
"Families will have to endure freezing temperatures without the essentials many of us take for granted. They need the public’s support more than ever," Dominique Hyde, UNHCR's director of external relations, said during a press conference in Geneva.
Hyde highlighted that humanitarian budgets are "stretched to breaking point," with UNHCR forecasting to conclude 2025 with $3.9 billion in available resources.
This represents "a decline for us of 25% ($1.3 billion) from 2024 and comparable to our funding level in 2015, when the number of forcibly displaced people was half of what it is today."
She warned that, without additional funding, "millions will face winter with threadbare support."
The campaign, Hyde explained, focuses on Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria, and neighboring countries, providing displaced families and returnees with cash grants for heating, blankets and warm clothing, shelter repairs, and programs to support livelihoods.
"This year's campaign will be live in 28 countries, and we are hoping to raise more than the $34 million last year," Hyde added, noting that the majority of donations will be "unearmarked," giving UNHCR flexibility to address the most urgent needs.
Hyde also underscored regional challenges: "In Afghanistan, sub-zero temperatures are already leaving families exposed," while "in Ukraine, where temperatures can plunge to -20C," attacks on energy infrastructure are aggravating the situation.
"Families will have to endure freezing temperatures without the essentials many of us take for granted. They need the public’s support more than ever," Dominique Hyde, UNHCR's director of external relations, said during a press conference in Geneva.
Hyde highlighted that humanitarian budgets are "stretched to breaking point," with UNHCR forecasting to conclude 2025 with $3.9 billion in available resources.
This represents "a decline for us of 25% ($1.3 billion) from 2024 and comparable to our funding level in 2015, when the number of forcibly displaced people was half of what it is today."
She warned that, without additional funding, "millions will face winter with threadbare support."
The campaign, Hyde explained, focuses on Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria, and neighboring countries, providing displaced families and returnees with cash grants for heating, blankets and warm clothing, shelter repairs, and programs to support livelihoods.
"This year's campaign will be live in 28 countries, and we are hoping to raise more than the $34 million last year," Hyde added, noting that the majority of donations will be "unearmarked," giving UNHCR flexibility to address the most urgent needs.
Hyde also underscored regional challenges: "In Afghanistan, sub-zero temperatures are already leaving families exposed," while "in Ukraine, where temperatures can plunge to -20C," attacks on energy infrastructure are aggravating the situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment