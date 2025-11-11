Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Poland's Pres. On Nat'l Day

2025-11-11 03:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA)-- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a congratulatory cable to the president of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the president and the Polish people further progress and prosperity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

