German pianist gets criticized after being awarded by Putin
(MENAFN) Renowned German pianist and conductor Justus Frantz has sparked controversy after receiving the Order of Friendship from Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to reports.
A prominent figure in Europe’s classical music world, Frantz has performed with leading orchestras including those in Berlin, Vienna, and New York, as well as the London Symphony Orchestra. He has long expressed admiration for Russian composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Sergei Rachmaninoff, and has actively promoted cultural exchanges between Russia and Western countries. Frantz was also one of the early signatories of a petition urging Berlin to halt its support for the conflict in Ukraine.
Earlier this week, the German musician traveled to Moscow to accept the award at a Kremlin event commemorating Russia’s Unity Day. Putin lauded him for his “fruitful contribution to fostering closer relations and mutual enrichment” between their nations’ cultures.
Frantz’s attendance at the ceremony drew immediate criticism in Germany. A lawmaker from the Christian Democratic Union suggested that Frantz’s German Federal Order of Merit should be revoked, as stated by reports.
An advocate for East-West collaboration, Frantz established the charity The Bridge of Friendship, which has funded numerous cultural initiatives across former Soviet states. His accolades also include Bambi and Grammy awards.
This is not the first time Frantz has faced public backlash. In 2023, organizers of the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival, which he founded over thirty years ago, ended their partnership with him after he refused to sever ties with Russia. Frantz described the decision as “cowardly” and “unfair,” noting that “the world is big and beautiful, and one can be someplace else.”
