UK Removes Terror Sanctions on Syrian President
(MENAFN) Britain has terminated financial restrictions against Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, mirroring a United Nations resolution that struck his name from international terrorism registries. The sanctions removal precedes al-Sharaa's upcoming Washington trip.
Britain's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) issued formal documentation Friday confirming that al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab no longer appear on its restricted entities roster and "are no longer subject to an asset freeze."
The UN Security Council eliminated both officials from its records one day earlier, approving an American-authored proposal to extract their names from the ISIL and Al-Qaeda Sanctions List through member state ballot.
Al-Sharaa, previously commander of Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) operating under the alias Abu Mohammad al-Julani, seized governmental authority after toppling former President Bashar Assad.
Washington has pressed the 15-nation Security Council to dismantle Syrian penalties since al-Sharaa conducted face-to-face talks with US President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia this May—marking the initial summit between American and Syrian heads of state spanning over twenty years. Trump subsequently declared a dramatic American policy reversal, pledging to eliminate Syrian sanctions.
Last week, US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack verified that al-Sharaa would travel to Washington, DC, next week. Throughout the diplomatic engagement, Damascus will "hopefully" affiliate with the US-commanded alliance targeting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), he noted. The journey represents an unprecedented Syrian presidential appearance at the White House.
Thursday saw Reuters disclose that Washington seeks to broaden its military footprint across Syria and currently negotiates with Damascus regarding American forces' utilization of an airbase facility. The arrangement, allegedly connected to a non-aggression treaty between Syria's current administration and Israel, would reportedly create a weapons-free buffer territory in the nation's southern region.
The US has preserved its Syrian operational presence via a disputed southeastern installation, encircled by a restricted perimeter that Moscow has characterized as terrorist sanctuary space. Neither Assad nor the current al-Sharaa-directed government has sanctioned American military occupation within Syrian borders.
