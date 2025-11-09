403
Explore Endless Possibilities at Audi Open Haus in Oman
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Muscat, Oman, 9th November 2025 – Audi Oman has announced the return of Audi Open Haus, a week-long retail experience taking place from November 10 to 16, 2025.
Held at Audi Oman/Premium Motors showroom, the event invites customers to discover the Audi made for them, from electric innovation and performance to luxury and comfort. This edition of Audi Open Haus brings together new and pre-owned models under one roof, with exclusive, limited-time opportunities to explore Audi’s most diverse line-up to date.
A line-up defined by progress
The future charges ahead for Audi in 2025. This has been one of the brand’s most dynamic product years, defined by a portfolio where confidence returns and elegance is redefined. Visitors to Audi Open Haus Oman can explore a selection of models each representing Audi’s hallmark blend of design, technology, and precision engineering.
Whether drawn to the progressive appeal of Audi’s electric range, the thrill of its performance models, or the refinement of its luxury line-up, every guest will find the Audi made for them.
Audi Oman is also extending a series of exclusive Open Haus offers, featuring a 1 million kilometres warranty, 105,000 kilometres of complimentary service, and a range of additional limited-period advantages across key models.
"Audi Open Haus is our way of welcoming customers into the world of Audi, giving them the chance to explore our latest line-up and experience the brand’s progress first-hand," said Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors Oman. "From electric innovation to performance and luxury, this week offers something for every driver in the Sultanate, supported by exclusive benefits that make now the perfect time to choose the Audi made for them."
An experience beyond the showroom floor
Audi Open Haus reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful, in-person experiences built on progress, precision, and hospitality. Visitors are welcomed into a space that combines architectural design and craftsmanship with personalised consultations from Audi specialists, ensuring every customer enjoys a premium and seamless experience.
Discover exclusive benefits, from a 1 million kilometres warranty to 105,000 kilometres of complimentary servicing, along with additional limited-time advantages designed to make owning an Audi as rewarding as driving one.
