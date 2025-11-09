403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China pauses key export controls on dual-use goods to US
(MENAFN) China has paused enforcement of part of its export control measures on dual-use items bound for the United States, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce on Sunday.
The suspension, which applies to the second clause of a December 2024 regulation, took effect immediately and will remain in place until November 27, 2026, as stated by the ministry.
The initial measure, introduced in December 2024 under China’s Export Control Law, had banned exports of certain dual-use materials—including gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard substances—to the US. It also restricted exports to American military users or for military purposes, tightened licensing procedures, and imposed stricter reviews.
While Beijing’s latest announcement maintains the ban on military-related exports, it temporarily lifts licensing and review restrictions for other categories of dual-use goods.
The ministry also cautioned that individuals or entities violating the rules by transferring restricted materials to the US will face legal action in accordance with Chinese law.
The suspension, which applies to the second clause of a December 2024 regulation, took effect immediately and will remain in place until November 27, 2026, as stated by the ministry.
The initial measure, introduced in December 2024 under China’s Export Control Law, had banned exports of certain dual-use materials—including gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard substances—to the US. It also restricted exports to American military users or for military purposes, tightened licensing procedures, and imposed stricter reviews.
While Beijing’s latest announcement maintains the ban on military-related exports, it temporarily lifts licensing and review restrictions for other categories of dual-use goods.
The ministry also cautioned that individuals or entities violating the rules by transferring restricted materials to the US will face legal action in accordance with Chinese law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment