India: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.07 Strikes Andaman Islands, GFZ Says
An earthquake of magnitude 6.07 struck India's Andaman Islands, the German Research Centre for Geosciences, GFZ, said on Sunday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), GFZ said.
However, the Indian National Centre for Seismology said that the magnitude was 5.4. According to Indian media outlets, no loss of life and property has been reported yet.
