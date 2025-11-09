403
US plans to have army base in Syria
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly planning to set up a military presence in Damascus before the end of the year, according to sources cited by reports. This move would expand Washington’s footprint in Syria, which has so far been limited to a contested base in the southeast of the country. Russian officials have previously criticized that facility, claiming it serves as a sanctuary for extremist groups.
Neither the late Syrian President Bashar al-Assad nor the current administration, led by former jihadist leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, has officially authorized American forces in the country. The proposed deployment appears linked to a broader non-aggression arrangement between Syria’s new authorities and Israel, mediated by the US. As part of the agreement, a demilitarized zone in southern Syria is expected to be established.
The Damascus airbase is anticipated to support logistics, surveillance, refueling, and humanitarian operations, while Syria would retain full sovereignty over the site, according to military sources. US officials are reportedly pressing Damascus to finalize the deal before year-end, coinciding with a possible visit by al-Sharaa to Washington.
US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper reportedly discussed the arrangement during his September visit to Damascus. Both sides released general statements emphasizing cooperation on political and military matters to bolster regional security and stability, without directly mentioning Israel.
Al-Sharaa, who formerly led the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) under the name Abu Mohammad al-Julani, assumed power following Assad’s ousting last year. Since then, Syria has faced renewed instability, with clashes erupting between the new government’s forces and various minority groups.
