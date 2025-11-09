Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese fishing boat sinks off South Korea, three are missing

Chinese fishing boat sinks off South Korea, three are missing


2025-11-09 07:31:05
(MENAFN) A Chinese fishing vessel sank off the coast of Gageo Island in southwestern South Korea early Sunday, leaving three crew members missing and two others in cardiac arrest, according to reports from South Korean Coast Guard officials.

The 98-ton boat went down in international waters, roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Gageo Island, at around 6:50 a.m. local time (2150 GMT Saturday).

Out of 11 crew members on board, six were initially rescued by another nearby Chinese vessel.

Later, Coast Guard teams managed to recover two more fishermen found drifting in the sea, though both were in cardiac arrest and were immediately rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Search efforts are currently underway for the remaining three missing crew members, with South Korean and Chinese authorities coordinating rescue operations to locate them.

MENAFN09112025000045017640ID1110316731



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search