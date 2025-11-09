403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese fishing boat sinks off South Korea, three are missing
(MENAFN) A Chinese fishing vessel sank off the coast of Gageo Island in southwestern South Korea early Sunday, leaving three crew members missing and two others in cardiac arrest, according to reports from South Korean Coast Guard officials.
The 98-ton boat went down in international waters, roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Gageo Island, at around 6:50 a.m. local time (2150 GMT Saturday).
Out of 11 crew members on board, six were initially rescued by another nearby Chinese vessel.
Later, Coast Guard teams managed to recover two more fishermen found drifting in the sea, though both were in cardiac arrest and were immediately rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment.
Search efforts are currently underway for the remaining three missing crew members, with South Korean and Chinese authorities coordinating rescue operations to locate them.
The 98-ton boat went down in international waters, roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Gageo Island, at around 6:50 a.m. local time (2150 GMT Saturday).
Out of 11 crew members on board, six were initially rescued by another nearby Chinese vessel.
Later, Coast Guard teams managed to recover two more fishermen found drifting in the sea, though both were in cardiac arrest and were immediately rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment.
Search efforts are currently underway for the remaining three missing crew members, with South Korean and Chinese authorities coordinating rescue operations to locate them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment