Trump Condemns South Africa’s G20 Role
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized South Africa, asserting that the nation “shouldn't even be” a participant in the G20, despite currently holding the group’s rotating presidency.
During South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trip to Washington in May, Trump accused Ramaphosa’s government of permitting what he described as a “genocide” of Afrikaners — the descendants of Dutch settlers who held dominance during the apartheid era.
Addressing the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, Trump announced that he would not take part in the forthcoming G20 gathering in Johannesburg.
He argued that South Africa “shouldn’t even be in the ‘Gs’ anymore because what’s happened there is bad.” The president added, “I told them I’m not going. I’m not going to represent our country there.”
At the same event, Trump depicted Miami as a “haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa,” and further claimed that an increasing number of individuals would soon be “fleeing communism in New York City,” referencing Zohran Mamdani, a socialist politician and outspoken critic of Trump, who was recently elected mayor.
Trump’s remarks appeared to allude to migrants from socialist nations in South America — a region he condemned during his speech — many of whom have made their homes in Florida.
The US leader frequently expresses resentment toward countries in the Global South.
In the past, he accused Mexico of “sending criminals” to the United States, censured Brazil for pursuing legal action against right-wing ex-President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly attempting a coup, and criticized Colombian President Gustavo Petro for supposed involvement in narcotics trafficking.
