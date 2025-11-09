403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-speaker of US House of Representatives decides to retire in 2027
(MENAFN) Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed that she will not seek reelection when her current term in Congress ends on January 3, 2027, marking the conclusion of a political career that has spanned nearly four decades. The 85-year-old Democrat from California, long known as one of Donald Trump’s fiercest critics, made the announcement in a video message released on Thursday.
“I will not be seeking reelection to Congress,” Pelosi said in the address to her San Francisco constituents. “With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative.”
Pelosi, first elected in 1987, is serving her 19th term in the House. She made history in 2007 as the first woman to become Speaker, later reclaiming the position in 2019. After stepping down from the leadership role in 2023, she continued to serve as a regular member without holding any committee posts.
During her tenure, Pelosi became a defining figure in Democratic politics and a leading opponent of President Trump. She oversaw two impeachment proceedings against him during her second term as Speaker, both of which failed to remove him from office.
In an earlier interview, she described Trump as a “vile creature.” Her long-running feud with him was famously symbolized when she tore up his State of the Union address in February 2020, moments after he concluded his speech.
Pelosi has also been a close ally of President Joe Biden. In a conversation last year, she referred to him as a “Mount Rushmore kind of president,” later clarifying that “you can add Biden” to the monument in recognition of his legacy.
Her time as Speaker was marked by several high-profile moments, including a 2022 visit to Taiwan that sparked a major diplomatic dispute with China. Beijing condemned the trip—the first by a US official of her rank since 1997—and responded with extensive military drills and sanctions against Pelosi and her family.
“I will not be seeking reelection to Congress,” Pelosi said in the address to her San Francisco constituents. “With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative.”
Pelosi, first elected in 1987, is serving her 19th term in the House. She made history in 2007 as the first woman to become Speaker, later reclaiming the position in 2019. After stepping down from the leadership role in 2023, she continued to serve as a regular member without holding any committee posts.
During her tenure, Pelosi became a defining figure in Democratic politics and a leading opponent of President Trump. She oversaw two impeachment proceedings against him during her second term as Speaker, both of which failed to remove him from office.
In an earlier interview, she described Trump as a “vile creature.” Her long-running feud with him was famously symbolized when she tore up his State of the Union address in February 2020, moments after he concluded his speech.
Pelosi has also been a close ally of President Joe Biden. In a conversation last year, she referred to him as a “Mount Rushmore kind of president,” later clarifying that “you can add Biden” to the monument in recognition of his legacy.
Her time as Speaker was marked by several high-profile moments, including a 2022 visit to Taiwan that sparked a major diplomatic dispute with China. Beijing condemned the trip—the first by a US official of her rank since 1997—and responded with extensive military drills and sanctions against Pelosi and her family.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment