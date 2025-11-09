4 WWE Stars Who Could Step Up As Tribal Heir & Carry The Bloodline Legacy Forward

WWE's Bloodline saga takes a new twist. Four major names could step forward as the Tribal Heir, but who will seize the honor?

Jey Uso stands as one of the most decorated members of the Anoa'i dynasty after Roman Reigns. His accolades include a World Heavyweight Championship reign and a Royal Rumble victory, achievements that cement him as a top-tier star. Over the past two years, his rise has been nothing short of phenomenal, making him one of WWE's biggest attractions. Recently, Jey has shown hints of a heel turn, though his popularity with fans remains strong. WWE could easily script him to crown himself the Tribal Heir, or Paul Heyman might hand him the title, given Heyman's apparent interest in bringing Jey into The Vision.

The Rock, still portraying a heel, looms as the most legendary candidate for the Tribal Heir mantle. Cody Rhodes has suggested that fans have only witnessed a fraction of what The Great One can deliver in this current run. With Roman Reigns now positioned as a face, the Tribal Heir moniker could spark a high-stakes rivalry between the two icons. A clash at WrestleMania 42 has been teased, potentially with the stipulation that the winner earns the Tribal Heir title for the Anoa'i clan. Such a showdown could serve as The Rock's retirement bout, allowing him to pass the torch to Roman Reigns in a fitting finale.

Solo Sikoa has reshaped his faction, moving away from Bloodline 2.0 and introducing My Family Tree (MFT). With Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Hikuleo backing him, Solo has unleashed chaos across SmackDown. Given his leadership role and direct ties to the Anoa'i family, it would not be shocking if he simply declared himself the Tribal Heir. His claim would be rooted in his belief that he is the rightful successor, and WWE could easily script him to embrace that title without opposition.

Jacob Fatu stormed into WWE last year, instantly captivating fans with his heel persona. His popularity even rivaled Solo Sikoa's, proving his star power within the Anoa'i clan. Though he has since parted ways with Solo, Jacob remains a significant presence in the company. The former United States Champion is currently sidelined due to injury but is expected to return by April. His comeback could be the perfect moment for WWE to crown him as the Tribal Heir, adding another layer of intrigue to the family's ongoing saga.