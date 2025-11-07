AD Ports And CMA CGM Strike Latakia Terminal Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-headquartered AD Ports Group has reached a joint venture agreement with France's CMA CGM Group to acquire a 20 per cent stake in the Latakia International Container Terminal in Syria for USD 22 million. The deal followed the ratification of a shareholders' agreement signed in Abu Dhabi by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO of the AD Ports Group, and Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM. The terminal handles over 95 per cent of Syria's container traffic and is vital for the country's agricultural export flows and industrial imports.

The new partnership builds on an existing franchise: CMA CGM has operated LICT since 2009 and in May this year signed a 30-year concession with Syrian authorities to expand and modernise the facility with a €230 million investment. Under this expansion plan the terminal's capacity will scale from around 250,000 twenty-foot equivalent units to approximately 625,000 TEUs by the end of 2026. The AD Ports stake brings fresh funding, regional logistics know-how and establishes a feeder-service linkage via GFS expected to call Latakia in its emerging network.

Analysts note combining AD Ports' digital-and-logistics platforms with CMA CGM's terminal-operations experience offers a synergetic boost. Captain Al Shamisi described the deal as reinforcing AD Ports' role as a“global enabler of trade, logistics and industry” and strengthening its international footprint; Saadé said it underscores CMA CGM's commitment to the Eastern Mediterranean corridor. Yet risks remain: Syria's infrastructure base was severely weakened by years of conflict, sanctions regimes remain in flux, and the geopolitical security climate in the Eastern Mediterranean remains volatile. In particular the coastal region around Latakia must contend with residual logistical bottlenecks and war-damaged hinterland links.

From a strategic viewpoint, the deal gives AD Ports exposure to an under-served Mediterranean gateway that has long been overshadowed by Cyprus, Turkey and Egypt. For CMA CGM it provides a partner that can bring capital, Gulf-region networks and feeder-service integration. It also aligns with Syria's aim to attract foreign investment into its trade infrastructure under recent reforms, aiming to rehabilitate its war-impacted logistics chains and boost maritime connectivity. Governance observers point out that this investment marks one of the first substantial Gulf-region port-logistics ventures in Syria since the cessation of major international sanctions, signalling a potentially broader shift in regional trade flows.

Operationally, the agreement will focus on upgrading terminal infrastructure, digitising cargo-handling and container-tracking systems, enabling larger vessels by deepening docks and extending quays, and integrating feeder-shipping links. LICT's current capacity constraints mean that the joint venture must invest quickly to meet anticipated growth in Syrian cargo volumes, especially agricultural exports and industrial imports. The container terminal's status as the main node for land-locked regions within Syria gives it strategic significance beyond the coast: improved throughput at Latakia could ease pressure on border crossings and reduce logistics delays for inland cargo flows.

