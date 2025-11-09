President Murmu Receives Ceremonial Welcome In Angola's Capital Luanda

President Droupadi Murmu received a ceremonial welcome in Angola's capital city, Luanda, on Sunday. João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, President of Angola, was also present during the ceremony, marking a moment of warmth and mutual respect between the two nations.

Historic Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The ceremonial reception comes as part of President Murmu's official visit to Angola, aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Angola.

President Droupadi Murmu landed in Luanda earlier on Sunday as part of her state visit, marking a significant step in deepening ties between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed her arrival in a post on X, noting that both nations are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. "President Droupadi Murmu lands in Luanda, the capital city of Angola. India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. This visit will further strengthen India-Angola bilateral cooperation," the post read.

India's Engagement with Africa and the Global South

This visit is historic, being the first-ever state visit by an Indian Head of State to Angola. According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the occasion underscores India's commitment to strengthening its ties with Africa and the Global South.

President Murmu's visit to Angola forms the first leg of her two-nation tour from November 8 to 11, undertaken at the invitation of her Angolan counterpart, President João Lourenco. The visit is seen as a reflection of India's growing engagement with African nations. Earlier, during a special press briefing on the President's visit, MEA Secretary of Economic Relations Sudhakar Dalela stated that the visit reflects India's increasing focus on building partnerships with countries of the Global South, particularly in Africa. He highlighted that these partnerships span political, economic, developmental, and cultural dimensions.

Agenda in Angola

Dalela also mentioned that discussions during the visit include the possibility of translocating cheetahs from Botswana as part of Project Cheetah. According to the MEA, during her stay in Angola, President Murmu is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with her Angolan counterpart, attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence on November 11, address the Angolan Parliament, and interact with members of the Indian community.

Two-Nation Tour Continues to Botswana

Following her engagements in Angola, President Murmu will visit Botswana from November 11 to 13 at the invitation of President Duma Gideon Boko. During her visit to Botswana, she will hold bilateral discussions with the country's leadership, focusing on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology, energy, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. She will also address the National Assembly of Botswana and visit sites of cultural and historical significance. (ANI)

