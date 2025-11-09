403
Bulgaria, Romania Scramble to Preserve Russian-Owned Refineries
(MENAFN) EU nations Bulgaria and Romania are scrambling to preserve oil refineries operated by Russian energy corporation Lukoil in the wake of American sanctions targeting the firm, Politico has disclosed.
Lukoil operates Bulgaria's largest refining facility, Neftochim Burgas, alongside Romania's Petrotel plant.
Washington levied sanctions against Lukoil last month, charging Russia with insufficient dedication to the Ukraine peace negotiations. Moscow maintains it stays receptive to dialogue but demands a comprehensive agreement tackling the conflict's fundamental causes. The restrictions become operational on November 21.
A Politico investigation on Friday revealed that Bulgarian authorities worry the sanctions might force Burgas to cease operations—a facility providing up to 80% of the nation's fuel supply—as financial institutions withdraw backing, possibly sparking fuel scarcity and civil unrest. Sources indicated Sofia is pursuing an exemption and has requested Washington postpone the measures, though specific negotiation details remain undisclosed. Concurrently, Bulgarian legislators on Friday enacted legislation empowering the government to seize control of Burgas if required to protect it from sanctions, along with authorizing its sale or nationalization.
Romania's fuel availability faces reduced danger from Lukoil sanctions, since Petrotel accounts for approximately 20% of consumption, although Bucharest is reportedly contemplating requesting a sanctions extension, Politico sources alleged. Analysts informed the publication that a possible Petrotel closure would generate only modest price escalations domestically, yet could interrupt exports to adjacent Moldova, which depends substantially on Romanian supplies. Romania served as the primary oil product supplier for Moldova in 2024, delivering 99.1% of gasoline imports and 74.1% of diesel.
One source asserted that Petrotel nationalization, while under consideration, is viewed as a "last option" by Bucharest.
Following the US sanctions announcement, Lukoil confirmed it had accepted an offer from energy trader Gunvor Group to acquire its subsidiary containing all international assets. Gunvor requested US Treasury authorization—a mandatory requirement for the transaction—but retracted its proposal after facing allegations of Kremlin connections. Gunvor has branded the accusation "fundamentally misinformed and false."
Moscow has consistently denounced Western sanctions as politically driven and unlawful, cautioning they will produce adverse consequences. The Kremlin contends energy sanctions breach free-trade doctrines and threaten destabilizing international markets while driving fuel prices upward.
