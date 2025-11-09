403
S. African police minister rejects claims of missing firearms
(MENAFN) South Africa’s Acting Police Minister, Firoz Cachalia, has denied allegations that criminal networks obtained 7,500 firearms issued by the South African Police Service (SAPS), according to reports. The statement follows questions raised in parliament by MK Party MP Wesley Douglas.
Douglas had inquired whether Cachalia had ordered a national audit into alleged SAPS corruption leading to the reported loss of firearms. He also asked whether a full report would be delivered by December 2025, including its scope, release date, and potential disciplinary actions for senior officers involved.
In his written response, Cachalia stated that the SAPS “disputes the number of lost firearms lost, as indicated by the Honourable Member, as there is currently no record of the 7 500 state-issued firearms in question.” He added that records from 2019/2020 onward show that only “a total of 4,124 SAPS-owned firearms were reported as lost/stolen.”
Cachalia noted that the National Commissioner has set up a working group to conduct a thorough verification of all SAPS firearms lost or stolen since 2019/2020. He also emphasized that “post 2020, there are no active members that are linked to corruption of and convicted in court for facilitating and/or participating in the supply of SAPS-owned firearms to organised criminal networks.”
The Acting Minister confirmed that SAPS “commits to compiling a full report by 31 December 2025, for submission, by 15 January 2026.” He added that the verification process will follow the “SAPS Working Group on Official Losses Terms of Reference,” approved on August 31, 2025.
