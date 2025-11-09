403
Iraq Launches Special Voting Before Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Iraq initiated a specialized electoral phase on Sunday, allowing more than one million service members and thousands of displaced residents to cast their ballots before the nation's upcoming parliamentary contest.
Voting facilities commenced operations at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and will continue accepting ballots until 6 p.m. (1500GMT), a correspondent confirmed.
Over 1.3 million armed forces members are taking part in this preliminary voting round at 809 electoral facilities containing 4,501 individual voting locations throughout the country, Iraqi media reported.
This advance voting mechanism allows military and security force members—who must provide protection at polling locations during the main election day on Nov. 11—to fulfill their democratic rights as citizens.
Beyond security forces, 26,538 internally displaced residents will exercise their voting rights on Sunday at 97 polling locations within 27 electoral facilities, media stated.
Iraq's Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al Shammari informed the agency that the specialized voting procedure is proceeding "smoothly and in an organized manner" in fully secured electoral centers.
A field of 7,768 candidates, comprising 5,520 men and 2,248 women, are vying for 329 positions in the Council of Representatives, the legislative body responsible for selecting the president and approving the government. Approximately 21 million Iraqis possess voting eligibility, according to the commission.
The existing parliament, consisting of 320 legislators with Shia factions and coalitions controlling the majority, commenced its session on Jan. 9, 2022, and operates on a four-year cycle concluding Jan. 8, 2026.
Iraqi legislation mandates that legislative elections occur no less than 45 days prior to parliament's term expiration.
Iraq's three governmental branches follow a traditional sectarian distribution: the presidency is allocated to Kurds, the Prime Ministry to Shias, and the parliamentary speaker position to Sunnis, guaranteeing representation for all societal groups in governance.
