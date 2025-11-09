403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US terminates TPS for South Sudanese nationals
(MENAFN) The United States has announced that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals will be terminated, ending a long-standing provision that allowed citizens of the East African nation to reside legally in the US. The move will take effect on January 5, 2026, according to reports.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the decision followed a review of conditions in South Sudan and consultations with the Department of State.
“After conferring with interagency partners, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem determined that conditions in South Sudan no longer meet the TPS statutory requirements,” the DHS stated.
The department encouraged South Sudanese nationals to “take advantage of a safe, secure way to self-deport that includes a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and potential future opportunities for legal immigration.” The process requires affected individuals to report their departure via the US Customs and Border Protection mobile app.
South Sudan has been designated for TPS since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011. The status, renewed in 18-month increments, has been extended several times, with the most recent extension expiring on November 3. TPS allows eligible nationals to live and work temporarily in the US when returning home safely is not feasible. Other African countries currently designated for TPS include Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia.
The decision aligns with a broader trend of stricter US immigration policies under the administration of President Donald Trump, which has included visa revocations and deportations affecting multiple nations.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the decision followed a review of conditions in South Sudan and consultations with the Department of State.
“After conferring with interagency partners, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem determined that conditions in South Sudan no longer meet the TPS statutory requirements,” the DHS stated.
The department encouraged South Sudanese nationals to “take advantage of a safe, secure way to self-deport that includes a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and potential future opportunities for legal immigration.” The process requires affected individuals to report their departure via the US Customs and Border Protection mobile app.
South Sudan has been designated for TPS since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011. The status, renewed in 18-month increments, has been extended several times, with the most recent extension expiring on November 3. TPS allows eligible nationals to live and work temporarily in the US when returning home safely is not feasible. Other African countries currently designated for TPS include Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia.
The decision aligns with a broader trend of stricter US immigration policies under the administration of President Donald Trump, which has included visa revocations and deportations affecting multiple nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment