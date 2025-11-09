MP CM Yadav Seeks Goddess Sita's Blessings In Sitamarhi Predicts NDA Victory In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Sitamarhi (Bihar), Nov 9 (IANS) On the final day of the high-octane campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Sunday, made a spiritually charged stop at the revered Maa Janaki Temple in Sitamarhi -- believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

Arriving in poll-bound state amid tight security, CM Yadav offered prayers and sought divine blessings for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s victory.

Speaking to media persons outside the temple, the Chief Minister blended faith with politics.

"I have been campaigning relentlessly for NDA candidates across Bihar. Today, on the last day, visiting Maa Janaki's 'janmabhoomi' (birthplace) is both a joy and a profound experience," he said.

Drawing parallels with Ayodhya's transformation, he added, "When Lord Ram smiles in Ayodhya, joy multiplies. Ayodhya Dham shines today because Congress's conspiracies have been exposed."

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the economic potential of religious tourism, citing success stories from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar, Varanasi, and the newly revitalised Ayodhya.

"These religious centres have uplifted livelihoods. Congress and its allies never prioritised this," he alleged.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving funds -- on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's proposal -- for the development of Janakpuri Dham.

"The sooner this grand complex rises, the greater the boost to religious tourism, benefitting every section of society -- especially the poor, women, youth, and farmers," CM Yadav asserted.

Emphasising Bihar's cultural attraction, he said, "This sacred land has always attracted the world through Maa Janaki's life lessons, immortalised in Ramlila performances globally."

He expressed confidence in a massive NDA mandate, praying for continued strong ties between Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

After darshan, CM Yadav proceeded to East Champaran district for a series of high-voltage election rallies in support of NDA candidates.

His visit underscores the BJP's strategy to leverage Ramayana heritage and inter-state leadership synergy in the final push before polling.

With Sitamarhi's Janaki temple emerging as a symbolic campaign finale, CM Yadav's message resonated with devotees and voters alike: faith, development, and electoral dominance.

As Bihar heads to the polls, the NDA banks on this spiritual-political narrative to consolidate its Hindu voter base while promising prosperity through pilgrimage circuits.

The temple visit also signals growing coordination within the NDA, with Chief Ministers from allied states intensifying cross-border campaigning.