Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Cambodia On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished King Sihamoni and the Cambodian people further progress and development. (end)
