Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Cambodia On Independence Day

2025-11-09 05:03:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished King Sihamoni and the Cambodian people further progress and development. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

