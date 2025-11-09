Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cambodia On Independence Day

2025-11-09 05:03:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the King and the Cambodian people further progress and prosperity. (end)
