PM Sharif Again Thanks Trump For Mediating Indo-Pak Truce

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again thanked US President Donald Trump for resolving the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

New Delhi has been consistently maintaining that India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, and no third party was involved in the process.

“It was President Trump's bold and decisive leadership that brought about the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, restoring peace in South Asia, averting a major war, and saving millions of people,” Sharif said while addressing Azerbaijan's Victory Day parade in Baku on Saturday.

The US President has been claiming repeatedly that his intervention stopped the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours from going into a war in May this year, though India continues to rule out any third-party intervention in the truce.

Pakistan has praised Trump on multiple occasions, claiming that he brokered a ceasefire during the May conflict.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.