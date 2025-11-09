Russia Famous Journalist Mikhail Gusman Awarded World Council Of Journalists' Media Award (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Famous journalist and media manager Mikhail Gusman has been awarded the World Council of Journalists' Media Award, Trend reports.

The award ceremony took place on November 8 in Alanya, Türkiye. The award was presented by Omer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States.

During the event, it was noted that Mikhail Gusman held key positions in the international media space for many years.

It was also noted that Guzman is the author of a documentary film dedicated to the leadership and political activities of the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish Journalists' Union noted that his work is seen as a significant contribution to strengthening international information relations and promoting the principles of professional journalism.

<iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="400" src="" width="670"><p></p> <a href ="https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-11/09/TNA_6ec4c7b2-2_Image_In_Body.png" target="_blank"><br/><img src ='https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-11/09/TNA_6ec4c7b2-2_Image_In_Body.png' Height='500'/><br/></a> <a href ="https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-11/09/TNA_5107dae9-2_Image_In_Body.png" target="_blank"><br/><img src='https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-11/09/TNA_5107dae9-2_Image_In_Body.png' Width='85' Height='150'/><br/></a>