403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Holds Workshop On UNSC 1325 Resolution For Women's Empowerment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented by the Human Rights Affairs Department, organized a workshop on Sunday to design and prepare a national action plan for implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.
The workshop was held in cooperation with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and included representatives from national bodies that are members of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Resolution, as well as experts and specialists from international organizations.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah, highlighted in her opening remarks that this event is being held on the 25th anniversary of the adoption of Resolution 1325 and the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which together constituted a qualitative leap in the empowerment of women at both the national and international levels.
Sheikha Jawaher noted that Kuwait has been progressing in implementing the Women, Peace and Security agenda through the formation of the National Committee for the Implementation of Resolution 1325, chaired by the Foreign Ministry and with the participation of relevant national entities, adopting a comprehensive institutional approach to enhancing women's role in prevention, protection, participation, and decision-making.
She added that recent years have witnessed pioneering achievements for Kuwaiti women in various fields, having joined the military and police forces, assumed leadership positions in the diplomatic corps, and contributed effectively to the fields of economics, science, technology, and engineering.
Sheikha Jawaher emphasized that these steps reflect Kuwait's commitment to the principle of equal opportunities and gender equality, and translate the strategic objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035, which considers women's empowerment a fundamental pillar of sustainable development.
She commended the ongoing technical cooperation between the Foreign Ministry and the UN's ESCWA in supporting the work of the National Committee and developing the proposed national action plan.
Sheikha Jawaher affirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening partnerships with UN organizations and relevant national entities to develop policies that are more responsive to the needs of women and society.
She also affirmed that this workshop represents an important step towards preparing a comprehensive national action plan for implementing Security Council Resolution 1325, reflecting the unique nature of the Kuwaiti experience and its commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, noting that empowering women in Kuwait is an investment in the country's future, stability, and social security. (end)
ae
The workshop was held in cooperation with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and included representatives from national bodies that are members of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Resolution, as well as experts and specialists from international organizations.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah, highlighted in her opening remarks that this event is being held on the 25th anniversary of the adoption of Resolution 1325 and the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which together constituted a qualitative leap in the empowerment of women at both the national and international levels.
Sheikha Jawaher noted that Kuwait has been progressing in implementing the Women, Peace and Security agenda through the formation of the National Committee for the Implementation of Resolution 1325, chaired by the Foreign Ministry and with the participation of relevant national entities, adopting a comprehensive institutional approach to enhancing women's role in prevention, protection, participation, and decision-making.
She added that recent years have witnessed pioneering achievements for Kuwaiti women in various fields, having joined the military and police forces, assumed leadership positions in the diplomatic corps, and contributed effectively to the fields of economics, science, technology, and engineering.
Sheikha Jawaher emphasized that these steps reflect Kuwait's commitment to the principle of equal opportunities and gender equality, and translate the strategic objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035, which considers women's empowerment a fundamental pillar of sustainable development.
She commended the ongoing technical cooperation between the Foreign Ministry and the UN's ESCWA in supporting the work of the National Committee and developing the proposed national action plan.
Sheikha Jawaher affirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening partnerships with UN organizations and relevant national entities to develop policies that are more responsive to the needs of women and society.
She also affirmed that this workshop represents an important step towards preparing a comprehensive national action plan for implementing Security Council Resolution 1325, reflecting the unique nature of the Kuwaiti experience and its commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, noting that empowering women in Kuwait is an investment in the country's future, stability, and social security. (end)
ae
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment