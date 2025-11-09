Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunamis, Advisory In Place After 6.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Nation

2025-11-09 05:00:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Japan Earthquake Today Tsunami Warnings: Japan experienced two small tsunamis on Sunday minutes after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake jolted a Northern Pacific region affecting parts of the nation.

Authorities have also issued more tsunami warnings, warning people to not venture out.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Live Mint

