U.S. Airlines Cancel Over 1,000 Flights For Second Day Amid Government Shutdown Disruptions

Airlines across the United States have canceled over 1,000 flights for the second straight day following a directive from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reduce air traffic due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Saturday that flight reductions of up to 20 percent could be implemented if the shutdown continues.“We're monitoring the data closely, and our decisions will depend on conditions in the national airspace,” Duffy told reporters, according to Reuters.

The FAA said critical staff shortages at 42 control towers and regional centers have caused delays at least in 12 major cities, including Atlanta, Newark, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York. Airlines such as Delta, United, and American have reported mounting disruptions to schedules.

Data from FlightAware showed that by Saturday evening, nearly 1,500 flights had been canceled and over 6,000 delayed across the country. On Friday, 1,025 flights were canceled, and more than 7,000 were delayed amid mounting operational chaos.

Industry leaders are urging lawmakers to swiftly resolve the shutdown, warning that the U.S. aviation system cannot sustain prolonged reductions in air traffic control capacity. The FAA said it is working to maintain safety while managing delays, but travelers should expect continued disruption if government operations remain suspended.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram