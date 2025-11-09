Haryana: Marathon Marks Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350Th Shaheedi Diwas

'Hind di Chadar Marathon' Flagged Off in Karnal

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar, flagged off the 'Hind di Chadar Marathon' on Sunday, a youth marathon on the occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh ji. Nihang Sikhs performed 'Gatka' (Sikh martial arts) ahead of a youth marathon on the occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas.

CM Hails Guru's Legacy, Announces Commemorative Events

Meanwhile on Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the life of Hind Ki Chadar, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, serves as a source of inspiration for humanity. He said in the 17th century, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur's supreme sacrifice against injustice, oppression, and tyranny stands as one of the highest ideals not only in Sikh history but also in the history of human civilisation.

Saini was addressing a National Seminar on "Life and Philosophy of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji" at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, as the Chief Guest today. Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited an exhibition of paintings created by students based on the lives of the Gurus.

The Chief Minister announced that on the martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, a Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Study Chair will be established at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, where students will be able to conduct research on his life and teachings, according to a release.

He informed us that programmes commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur began on November 1 and will continue until November 25, with the main event to be organised in Kurukshetra. The Chief Minister said that four religious processions (yatras) will be conducted, the first of which was flagged off today from Rori in Sirsa district. (ANI)

