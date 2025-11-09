403
Bolivia, US Restore Full Diplomatic Relations After 17 Years
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bolivia and the United States have agreed to restore full diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level after a 17-year hiatus, Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced Saturday.
The announcement came during a bilateral meeting held in La Paz following President Paz's inauguration, attended by delegations from more than 70 countries. President Paz stated that his government aims to strengthen international partnerships and end the period of diplomatic isolation Bolivia experienced in recent years.
"It has been very unusual not to have ambassadors in our capitals," Landau said during the meeting at the presidential palace. "This is an important step, and we hope to announce ambassadors very soon."
President Paz described the move as part of a pragmatic shift in Bolivia's foreign policy. "We will reestablish relations with the US government and people under a vision of cooperation and mutual respect," he said.
Both sides confirmed that technical discussions are underway to expand cooperation in areas including education, public security, economic development, trade, and investment. Although no date has been set for the appointment of ambassadors, officials noted that restoring full diplomatic representation marks a significant reset in relations between La Paz and Washington.
Bilateral ties were downgraded in 2008 when then-President Evo Morales expelled the US ambassador, prompting Washington to reciprocate. Since then, diplomatic engagement has been maintained at the charge d'affaires level amid recurring political tensions.
