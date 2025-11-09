403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
3 Dead, 15 Injured As Powerful Waves Batter Spain's Tenerife
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three people were killed and 15 others injured on Saturday after unusually powerful waves struck several coastal areas of the Spanish island of Tenerife, in what regional authorities described as a "tragic day" caused by severe maritime conditions.
According to the Canary Islands regional government, the first incident occurred at Roque de las Bodegas beach in the Taganana area in northern Tenerife, where six French tourists were swept into the sea despite warning signs.
Emergency services deployed a medical helicopter and multiple ambulances. One woman was airlifted to Nuestra Senora de la Candelaria Hospital with moderate injuries, while the remaining victims were treated at the scene.
In a separate incident in the southern municipality of Granadilla de Abona, the body of a man was recovered from waters near El Cabezo beach.
Meanwhile, in the northern coastal city of Puerto de la Cruz, a large wave dragged 10 people into the sea. One woman died, while nine others were hospitalized. Authorities said three remain in critical condition, four sustained moderate injuries, and two suffered minor injuries.
Another person fell into the water in the Charco del Pinto area in northern Tenerife and was rescued by emergency crews.
Officials noted that the Canary Islands were under a "pre-alert" advisory for dangerous coastal conditions, with waves exceeding five meters in some areas due to strong disturbances in the North Atlantic.
Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, often faces powerful Atlantic swells during the autumn and winter seasons, prompting regular coastal monitoring and warnings.
According to the Canary Islands regional government, the first incident occurred at Roque de las Bodegas beach in the Taganana area in northern Tenerife, where six French tourists were swept into the sea despite warning signs.
Emergency services deployed a medical helicopter and multiple ambulances. One woman was airlifted to Nuestra Senora de la Candelaria Hospital with moderate injuries, while the remaining victims were treated at the scene.
In a separate incident in the southern municipality of Granadilla de Abona, the body of a man was recovered from waters near El Cabezo beach.
Meanwhile, in the northern coastal city of Puerto de la Cruz, a large wave dragged 10 people into the sea. One woman died, while nine others were hospitalized. Authorities said three remain in critical condition, four sustained moderate injuries, and two suffered minor injuries.
Another person fell into the water in the Charco del Pinto area in northern Tenerife and was rescued by emergency crews.
Officials noted that the Canary Islands were under a "pre-alert" advisory for dangerous coastal conditions, with waves exceeding five meters in some areas due to strong disturbances in the North Atlantic.
Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, often faces powerful Atlantic swells during the autumn and winter seasons, prompting regular coastal monitoring and warnings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment