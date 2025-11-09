Maheep Kapoor Calls Her First Trip To Vaishno Devi With Bhavana Pandey 'Magical'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Maheep Kapoor recently embarked on her first pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi and described the experience as nothing short of magical.

Sharing glimpses from her spiritual journey on Instagram, Sanjay Kapoor's wife expressed heartfelt gratitude, calling the trip a truly blessed one. Sharing a series of her images, Maheep wrote,“My first trip to Vaishnodevi & it was as magical as i expected come home with deep gratitude #Blessed Jai Mata Di #Jannat.”

Maheep Kapoor visited the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu along with her close friend Bhavna Panday and other family members. The group undertook the spiritual journey together, making it a memorable and soul-enriching experience for all.

The star wife shared a series of pictures from her visit, giving a glimpse into her spiritual experience. Her post included serene solo shots, peaceful views of the temple, and group photos featuring her friend Bhavna Panday and family members.

Bhavna also shared glimpses from the sacred trip on her Instagram handle. Her post featured heartwarming moments from the pilgrimage, including group pictures with Maheep and family, along with snapshots that captured the spiritual energy of the Vaishno Devi temple. She captioned the post,“The most amazing yatra to the Vaishno Devi Mandir Jai Mata Di Love and Light.”

Interestingly, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey share a long-standing friendship that goes back many years. The two are often seen vacationing together with their husbands, Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Pandey. Their close bond has also been showcased on the reality series“Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,“where they appear alongside friends Gauri Khan and Neelam Kothari. The show offered a glimpse into their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their lives and experiences as part of Bollywood's inner circle.

Maheep and Bhavna's friendship extends to the next generation as well, with their daughters, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, being best friends too. They often express their support for one another publicly.