ITALY SECURES THIRD PLACE AMONG THE UAE’S TOP JEWELLERY EXPORTERS
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Exports Reach €836.9 Million and 7.9% Market Share in 2025 as Italian Craftsmanship Shines in the Gulf’s Luxury Market
Italy continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the jewellery and gemstone sector, with exports to the UAE reaching €836.9 million in the first seven months of 2025. Holding a 7.9% market share, Italy ranks as the third-largest jewellery exporter to the Emirates. This 13.72% year-on-year growth reflects rising regional demand for Italian-made creations renowned for artistry, innovation and design excellence.
Italy will showcase this success at Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD) 2025, taking place from 11–13 November at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. The Italian Pavilion, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will feature 30 leading jewellers, innovators and technology specialists. Visitors can explore advanced manufacturing techniques, sustainable innovations as well as contemporary design. A dedicated Italian Jewellery Lounge will also facilitate networking with regional buyers, investors and partners.
"Italy’s participation in JGTD Dubai emphasises the strength of our bilateral trade relations and our shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and distinction. Italian companies bring a heritage of design and manufacturing that complements the UAE’s status as a global hub for luxury and creativity", said Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.
The UAE remains a key gateway for international jewellery trade, supported by robust consumer demand, tax-free shopping and a thriving tourism sector. According to the World Gold Council, the country ranks fifth globally in gold jewellery demand, reaching nearly 40 tonnes in Q2 2024. This positions Dubai as a strategic launchpad for Italian brands expanding across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.
"The Italian jewellery and gemstone sector is renowned worldwide for its quality, innovation and design leadership. The UAE has consistently served as a prime destination for our jewellery exports, which have long been our leading category in this market. JGTD provides an ideal platform for Italian companies to present their expertise, connect with partners and reinforce Italy’s reputation as a trusted, forward-looking trade partner in one of the world’s most dynamic luxury markets,” said Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency in the UAE.
As part of ITA’s broader mission to promote Italian excellence and strengthen international business relations, JGTD has been selected as one of the official strategic events in the UAE under OpportunItaly — the business acceleration programme promoted by ITA - Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The initiative connects foreign buyers, distributors and entrepreneurs with Italian companies and know-how through digital business matching and exclusive sector-focused content.
Global demand for fine jewellery is expected to exceed USD 340 billion by 2030, driven by emerging markets, investment-oriented buyers, and technological advances in design and production. The Middle East remains a key contributor to global consumption of gold and diamond jewellery.
Italy’s jewellery industry, employing more than 30,000 artisans in hubs such as Vicenza, Arezzo and Valenza, continues to lead through digital transformation, sustainable sourcing and traceability systems — maintaining its role as a global benchmark for quality and innovation.
JGTD has become a premier platform for the jewellery and gemstone industry, attracting top brands, suppliers and buyers from around the world. For Italy, the exhibition represents an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, highlight innovation, and reaffirm leadership in fine jewellery design. Visitors will discover the latest in Italian design, gemstone processing, and manufacturing technology — a showcase of how Italian craftsmanship continues to shape the future of global luxury.
Italian Pavilion – Stand SC20
Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD)
11–13 November 2025
Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City
More details are available at opportunitaly.gov.
