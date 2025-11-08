Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers At Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Mukesh Ambani Visits Tirumala Temple

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Sunday morning and offered prayers.

The industrialist had darshan of Lord Venkateswara during the Suprabhata Seva in the morning. He was received by Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary, who made special arrangements for the darshan. After the darshan, Vedic scholars offered Veda Ashirvachanam (Vedic blessings) to Mukesh Ambani at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Additional EO presented him with theertha prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara as a token of divine blessings.

Recent Pilgrimages and Family Celebrations

Earlier in October, Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at the Badrinath Dham in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

Significance of Badrinath Dham

Badarinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also a part of the Panch Badri temples, including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, along with the Badrinath temple. According to Hindu Tradition, Badarinath, often called Badari Vishal, was re-established by Adi Shri Shankaracharya to revive the lost prestige of Hinduism and to unite the nation in one bond.

Navratri Celebrations with Family

This year, the Ambani family celebrated Navratri with the aarti of Goddess Durga, which was performed by Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Merchant, Radhika Merchant, and other family members of the Ambani family. The celebrations were filled with heartfelt displays of devotion, tradition, and togetherness.

The Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson, Nita Ambani, offered a soulful ode to the goddess Durga with her special performance, soaked in faith and festivity. (ANI)

