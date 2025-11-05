Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Angelina Jolie Visits Kherson Source

Angelina Jolie Visits Kherson Source


2025-11-05 03:13:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A source told Ukrinform about the visit.

Former Kherson City Council member Vitalii Bohdanov also posted a photo with the actress on Facebook.

In April 2022, Jolie visited a medical facility in Lviv where children injured in the missile strike on Kramatorsk were being treated.

MENAFN05112025000193011044ID1110301315



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search